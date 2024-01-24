Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 110,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 64,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Royal Road Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 26.65 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Royal Road Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Piedra Iman property located in Chinandega district of Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in the Santo Domingo porphyry project situated in San Juan Province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Road Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Road Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.