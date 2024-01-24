Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

WBS traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. 481,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

