Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,830,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

