Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,129,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session's volume of 1,048,641 shares.The stock last traded at $99.15 and had previously closed at $99.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

