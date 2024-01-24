Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$164.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$164.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.44.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$2.37 on Wednesday, reaching C$167.07. The stock had a trading volume of 714,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,636. The stock has a market cap of C$108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$162.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$155.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$170.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.