Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.73

Shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 74864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Get Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.