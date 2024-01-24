Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Free Report) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $11,642.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,173.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PEG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

