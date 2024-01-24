Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 6,607,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 29,822,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.