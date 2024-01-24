Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.68 and last traded at $44.18. 609,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 727,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,807 shares of company stock worth $1,048,758 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,139 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

