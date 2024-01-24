Reviewing Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) & Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harmonic and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 0 4 1 3.20 Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00

Harmonic presently has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 53.58%. Given Harmonic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Harmonic has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harmonic and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 1.04% 6.97% 3.37% Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmonic and Sonic Foundry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $624.96 million 2.08 $28.18 million $0.04 289.75 Sonic Foundry $22.11 million 0.17 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.19

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harmonic beats Sonic Foundry on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. This segment's video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of streaming services, including live streaming, video-on-demand, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR, and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to various device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The Broadband segment offers CableOS software-based broadband access solutions; and CableOS central cloud services primarily to broadband operators. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training, as well as SaaS-related support and deployment. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. Harmonic Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Capture, a browser-based recording application that provides users a quick way to record their camera, microphone, and desktop. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; Vidable, an AI powered solution that turns an organization's video libraries into dynamic knowledge base; Global Learning Exchange that provides students to access higher education in a flexible, cost effective, and locally supported environment; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

