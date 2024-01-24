Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 24th (ACO.X, ALA, ALS, AMZN, APA, APLS, AQN, ASTL, BBU, BBY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 24th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $185.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $141.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $8.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target cut by CIBC from $4.60 to $4.20. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$165.00 to C$180.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$176.00 to C$177.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$158.00 to C$164.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$164.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$175.00 to C$185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $730.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $172.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $170.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $59.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $72.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $201.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $122.00 to $136.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $148.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $18.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $49.00 to $47.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $29.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by CIBC from $3.30 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $59.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $176.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $425.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $432.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $390.00 to $435.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $17.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$170.00 to C$172.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $700.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $488.00 to $475.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $470.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $336.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $120.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $560.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $525.00 to $615.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $545.00 to $580.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $650.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $565.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $600.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Redburn Atlantic from $550.00 to $610.00. Redburn Atlantic currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $600.00 to $700.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $615.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $610.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $500.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $500.00 to $565.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $575.00 to $625.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $566.00 to $638.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $390.00 to $490.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $475.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $106.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $91.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $157.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $172.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $4.50. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2.30 to $2.80. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $18.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $79.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $62.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 405 ($5.15) to GBX 450 ($5.72). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $200.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $169.00 to $168.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $170.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $0.80. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $415.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $64.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $150.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$216.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

