Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

