Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, January 25th.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $985.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $255,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

