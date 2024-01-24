Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Up 6.3%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 219,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 468,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Repay in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Get Repay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RPAY

Repay Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.73 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 14.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other Repay news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 788,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 382,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Repay by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Repay by 23.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,048,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 569,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Repay by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 125,390 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.