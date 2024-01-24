Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.
Renasant Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.
Renasant Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Renasant by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
