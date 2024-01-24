Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Decreased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $98,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,366,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $281.58 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $214.36 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.51. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.