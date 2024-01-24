Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $115.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,175,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,556. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

