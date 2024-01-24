Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,985 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 298.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

NYSE:INN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 454,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,262. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

