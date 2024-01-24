Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.95. 8,279,494 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

