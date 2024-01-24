Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 47,116,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,003,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

