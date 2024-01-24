Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $639.72. The stock had a trading volume of 366,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.57. The stock has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $644.73.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.