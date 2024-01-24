Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 99,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,657. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

