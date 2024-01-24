Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,095 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,480,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.70. The stock had a trading volume of 355,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,388. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.24.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

