Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.9% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.28.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,572. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

