Redwoods Acquisition (RWOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RWOD opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Redwoods Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWOD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,567,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 285,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Redwoods Acquisition by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

