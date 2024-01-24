Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.19. Redfin shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1,066,544 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Redfin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RDFN

Redfin Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,714 shares of company stock valued at $583,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $3,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 369,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 378,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 296,950 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.