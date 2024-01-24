ReddCoin Trading Down 49.7% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $872.99 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00165670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014582 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

