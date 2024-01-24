Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.40. 868,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,476,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $193,320.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,718 shares of company stock worth $3,117,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

