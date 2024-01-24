Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.63. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $46,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,416,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,083,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,316. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

