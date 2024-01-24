Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cargojet (CJT)

Cargojet (TSE: CJT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$100.00 to C$121.00.

1/16/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$187.00 to C$184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$125.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$102.00.

1/5/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$109.00 to C$129.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2023 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cargojet Price Performance

TSE CJT traded down C$4.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$119.50. 48,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,889. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$135.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.72.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 3.2827239 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

