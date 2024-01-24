RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLL opened at $273.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.59 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.84 and its 200 day moving average is $240.79.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,909,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $41,855,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

