RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

RB Global has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. RB Global has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RB Global to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

RB Global Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.85. RB Global has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth $587,759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

