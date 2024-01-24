Raymond James Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $36.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

