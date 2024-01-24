Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 4.3%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. 85,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,394,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,688,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 103,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 64,955 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

