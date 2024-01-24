Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 334,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.43% of Radian Group worth $175,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 634,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

