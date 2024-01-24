R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $19.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 14.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.66. 1,115,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $325.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.