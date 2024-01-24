R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 195,156 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,401,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 6.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,395,000 after buying an additional 212,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,817,000 after buying an additional 669,847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IUSB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,639. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

