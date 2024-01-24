R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.78. 436,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

