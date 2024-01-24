Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.25

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.25 and last traded at C$37.25, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.00.

Quebecor Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.06.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

