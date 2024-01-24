QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.96. 1,671,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 21,876,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $279,564.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock worth $4,717,198. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,476,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 900,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.