QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $154.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

