QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.23.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $154.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.