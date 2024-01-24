Q3 Asset Management Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Q3 Asset Management lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

UCON stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 371,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,217. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

