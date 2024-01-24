Q3 Asset Management Invests $3.82 Million in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.01. 278,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

