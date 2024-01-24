Q3 Asset Management Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Q3 Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,431 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 213,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,564. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

