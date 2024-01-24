Q3 Asset Management Buys Shares of 3,122 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Aflac by 366.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.21. 602,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

