Q3 Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.87.

Tesla Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,018,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,182,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $664.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.92. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.07 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

