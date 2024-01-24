Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 49,155 Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 463,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,656. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

