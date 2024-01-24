Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 3,108 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 560.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,738,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3643 dividend. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

