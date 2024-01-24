Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Issued By Zacks Research

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Logitech International in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Logitech International Stock Down 11.5 %

LOGI opened at $84.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 317.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after buying an additional 415,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

