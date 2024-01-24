Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Teck Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teck Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 186.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

